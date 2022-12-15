iOS Global Presence Grows While Android Shows Drop in Q3 2022

Android is the operating system that has the largest market share considering worldwide data, however, iOS is growing while Google’s software appears to have stagnated in recent months, according to data recently released by Statista, a German company specializing in data. market.
As the numbers show, Android’s market share had a slight setback during the 3rd quarter of 2022, while Apple’s system recorded a slight rise in the same period🇧🇷 However, despite the advance, it should be noted that iOS has a share of less than 30%, while Android exceeds 70% even in a potential drop.
This huge difference is due to the fact that Android is present in a high number of smartphones, ranging from entry-level models to flagships from popular brands such as Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, etc. which despite having their own proprietary interfaces also use the Mountain View giant’s software.
Interestingly, in the 1st quarter of 2019 Android’s share was 75% against 23% for iOS, numbers that reversed just over three years after the first measurement. According to a StockApp analyst, Android has been losing popularity due to fragmentation among manufacturers.
On the other hand, may be growing thanks to the Cupertino giant’s investments in the design and internal hardware of iPhones, especially in the iPhone 14 line. growth of the other, respectively.
