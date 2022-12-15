iOS Global Presence Grows While Android Shows Drop in Q3 2022

Android is the operating system that has the largest market share considering worldwide data, however, iOS is growing while Google’s software appears to have stagnated in recent months, according to data recently released by Statista, a German company specializing in data. market.

As the numbers show, Android’s market share had a slight setback during the 3rd quarter of 2022, while Apple’s system recorded a slight rise in the same period🇧🇷 However, despite the advance, it should be noted that iOS has a share of less than 30%, while Android exceeds 70% even in a potential drop.