iOS could also face US regulators

The panorama that Apple faces with iOS is not exactly rosy, at least with regard to what my colleague Isidro defined, in my opinion very correctly, as a fenced garden. And I say that the analogy seems very accurate to me, beyond the poetic touch, as he himself stated, because it draws in our minds a calm, pleasant space, in which we can feel comfortable and calm (well, more or less calm). , you understand me), and enjoy the song of the birds, the color of the flowers and, we are not going to deny it, the exclusivity of the space.

This unique condition of iOS is positive for some and negative for others, to the point that not a few high-end users opt for one or another option based, at least partially, on this particular Apple policy. Personally, and I am going to get wet, I feel comfortable in the fenced garden, a place where I have been since 2009, although it would be hypocritical if I denied that, for many years, I was a regular jailbreak, a habit that for some time now I have abandoned

Now, in my case, as in the case of most of us, our opinion is that of the user (or non-user) of iOS, but there are other points of view that are also important to consider when addressing the conversation about whether Apple’s policies on iOS are good or bad, and this is where developers and service providers come into the discussion, who argue that iOS is an ecosystem closed to competition and, therefore, Therefore, a clear example of monopoly, precisely one of the figures most persecuted by regulators.

This is nothing new in Europe, where the Digital Markets Law could force Apple to open iOS to third-party payment systems and app stores, in line with measures such as the one adopted by the Dutch regulator, which has already course a not insignificant fine to the company. And now it seems The United States could follow the same path, based on an open consultation by the NTIA (National Telecommunications and Information Administration) that points to an investigation into the ecosystem of app stores and, of course, their environments.

In the three communications issued by the entity, we can read a quite remarkable paragraph regarding Apple’s policies with iOS:

«The US information technology industry has long been an engine of innovation and growth, but today a small number of dominant Internet platforms use their power to exclude market participants, reap monopoly profits and collect Intimate person information that they can exploit for their purposes and their own advantage. Too many small businesses across the economy depend on these platforms and some online marketplaces for their survival.»

It is impossible not to associate iOS with the phrase «today a small number of dominant internet platforms use their power to exclude market participants, gain monopoly profits“, then this is precisely the accusation that, from more and more sources, has been pouring over iOS for years.

We should not expect a change in the regulatory framework for app stores in the United States in the short term, so, unless state laws are approved in this regard, Apple will be able to maintain the iOS model for some time. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that it’s only a matter of time before they have to open up iOS to third-party stores and payment systems. Now the question is when this will happen and, consequently, when access to the garden will no longer be restricted.