iOS and iPadOS 17, the Visual Search function also recognizes washing symbols

With iOS and iPadOS 17, currently in beta testing, “Visual Search”, the feature that uses machine learning to identify objects, animals, plants, monuments, works of art and people contained in photos, further expands its capabilities and possibilities.

VISUAL SEARCH ALSO IN VIDEOS

The first, and certainly the most important, concerns the possibility to use this function also in videos. In fact, while watching, just pause a video and touch the “Information” icon to automatically search for the framed subject. - Advertisement - Another novelty concerns the recognition of food. In fact, with iOS and iPadOS 17, the “Visual Search” function will not only be able to detect the type of food shown in the images but will also perform a quick search for find the recipe of the dish shown.

Remaining in the “domestic” sphere, the recognition of something that usually panics most people who have to wash their own clothes is also on the way: washing symbols.

RECOGNIZES WASHING SYMBOLS

By taking a photo of the label inside an item of clothing, the one that usually shows the washing instructions, by reviewing it in the gallery, the button with the “i” will be highlighted, which indicates the presence of information on the content of the photo . By selecting the wording “Washing instructions” (currently recognition takes place only by setting the device in English), a brief explanation will be shown for each symbol present on the label. Clicking on each single piece of information will open a page of the website of theInternational Organization for Standardization where you can get more details.

