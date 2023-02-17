iOS and iPadOS 16.4; the new betas change the way you sign up for the program

During yesterday evening. Apple has released the early developer beta releases for all its major operating systems including iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, tvOS 16.4 And macOS Ventura 13.3. The list of new features is really substantial, especially for the latest version of iOS 16, but one of the most important changes concerns how betas will be handled in the future, given that Apple now seems to be willing to put an end to the practice of profiles. Let’s see how.

HOW THE BETA PROGRAM CHANGES

- Advertisement - For some time now, Apple has adopted the profile system to allow developers and users to participate in the beta program of iOS and all other major operating systems. The installation of this file allows the device to request the download of the latest beta firmware and, although access to beta developer profiles is reserved exclusively for those registered in the developer program, nothing prevents this from being shared and also sold to those who are not part of this inner circle. This has made it possible, up to now, to access the developer betas in a relatively simple way, something that Apple has never swallowed as the first beta cycle is often subject to NDA and very precise rulesincluding the ban on posting images and videos on features still in development. The Cupertino house has therefore decided to give the classic crackdown on the matter and, starting from iOS 16.4 and from all the other builds released today, it will gradually begin to abandon the system linked to profiles. Access to the beta program, as stated in the release notes published by Apple, will therefore be adjusted directly from the iOS Software Update menu (and other OS), where there is now a new entry explicitly dedicated to receiving betas. Here, as we can see from the images shown below, it is possible to choose whether to take part in the developer program, in the public program or to stop receiving updates.

All this would seem a big simplification compared to the current system, however there is a small detail that is highlighted in the release notes: access to one of the beta programs must also be enabled for the Apple account linked to the device in use. This means that in order to actually access the developer channel will be You also need to have a developer accountotherwise you will be able to participate in the beta program only when the public beta is open. - Advertisement - The current state the profiles will continue to work for a while longerbut Apple has already confirmed that this system will be decommissioned in the future. This will probably happen with the release of iOS 17 and all the other software that will be presented at the next WWDC, thus making access to developer builds by the uninterested public more difficult. With this change Apple aims to tighten control over who can and cannot test the new software in preview and it is probable that at this point the company will be able to intervene against all those accounts that will use a version of the operating system that is not compatible with their status.

THE MAIN NEWS IN IOS 16.4

The change in enrollment in the beta program is therefore the most significant novelty as it warns users against incorrect use of the builds reserved for developers, but iOS 16.4 brings with it many other changes that we list below. New emojis: several emojis arrive (you can find them just below) which further expand the vast list of those already present

several emojis arrive (you can find them just below) which further expand the vast list of those already present Push Notifications for Safari: the new beta will allow web apps to send a push notification, provided they are saved in the home. Also comes the ability to save web apps from third-party browsers like Chrome and Firefox

the new beta will allow web apps to send a push notification, provided they are saved in the home. Also comes the ability to save web apps from third-party browsers like Chrome and Firefox New HomeKit architecture : Apple has reintroduced the latest HomeKit architecture that was removed in the past

: Apple has reintroduced the latest HomeKit architecture that was removed in the past More precise information for the satellite SOS function: the update introduces new warnings that inform us about the times within which we will be under the cover of the next passing satellite

Apple Card Saving: iOS 16.4 code suggests the feature may be enabled with this software release

Controls for always-on display within Full Immersion mode

New option in Controls to manage screen lock and always on display

Toggle for 5G standalone for T-Mobile users: allows download speeds up to 3 Gbps

Preview Mastodon links in Messages

New Coverage section in Settings -> General -> Info: allows you to manage the warranty data of your smartphone and connected devices

5G support for Turkey

The Apple Music profile icon is visible in all app tabs

The Podcast app displays the Next and Browse sections in CarPlay

Podcast channels available in the app library