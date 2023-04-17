iOS: a mysterious bug repeatedly asks users to log in to Apple ID

If you’re using an iPhone, you might have received a strange notification in the past few days asking you to sign in to Apple ID again. It is even very possible that this notification reappeared some time later, and has been on a loop for a few days. Indeed, this bug has been hitting many users since this weekend. Fortunately, there is a simple solution to get rid of them.



Clearly, Apple seems to be having a lot of problems with its servers lately. A few days ago, iPhone users were hit with a nasty bug that rendered their Weather app completely useless. Today, it’s a different type of problem, even more annoying, which is being talked about on Reddit and social networks. If you’ve been getting the same update over and over since this weekend, you’re not alone.

According to multiple testimonies, this notification asks the user to re-login to their Apple ID account, for no apparent reason. Many then thought of a hack or a phishing attempt and therefore refused to enter their password. Others, on the other hand, have nevertheless tried the experiment. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough. Even after typing the password, the notification loops back to their iPhone.

You know what I hate about apple? Out of nowhere my phone asks me for my appleid. I enter it and it fails without exception! So now I'm in the middle of trying to change my passwords over all my devices but the fucking system thinks I'm a scammer. This happens every 3 months. —Don Elliott (@RealDonElliott) April 16, 2023

A bug on iOS creates a wave of panic among users

While most affected users bring up a notification on their iPhone, it appears that other Apple devices are also affected. On Reddit, one of them explains that he saw the problem on “two different devices/Apple IDs in ten minutes. It was very weird. » On Down Detector, we actually notice an increase in reports for Apple TV, as our colleagues from 9to5Mac have noticed.

However, the Apple site dedicated to bug reports does not indicate that a problem is underway on Apple ID. It is therefore possible that you have not encountered this bug at all. If not, there seems to be a solution. On Reddit, a user indeed pointed out that by simply restarting his iPhone, the notification stopped appearing.