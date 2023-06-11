HomeTech NewsArtificial IntelligenceiOS 17's New Journal App Uses AI to Suggest What to Write...

iOS 17’s New Journal App Uses AI to Suggest What to Write About

screenshot 2023 06 05 at 10 30 46 am.png
screenshot 2023 06 05 at 10 30 46 am.png
A new journaling app is coming to iPhones later this year, Apple said at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

The app, simply called Journal, is coming to iOS 17, the next version of Apple’s mobile software. The app uses on-device machine learning to create personalized suggestions to inspire writing. Suggestions are curated from information on your phone, such as photos, location, music and workouts.

journal-app-apple

Apple

In a look at the app given by Apple during the event, it provides the option to select a moment, like “morning visit, Ocean Beach,” and get writing. You can schedule notifications to remind you to write and let you know about new suggestions.

Journal is designed to keep entries private, with on-device processing, end-to-end encryption and the ability to lock the journal, according to Apple. 

wwdc-new-seq-00-00-01-13-still001.png

Watch this: Apple Reveals iOS 17

See all the announcements made at WWDC 2023.

X