iOS 17: You’ll never lose your Apple Watch again thanks to your iPhone

Apple will introduce a handy new feature in iOS 17 for all Apple Watch owners. Indeed, with a simple press of a button, it will be possible to make the connected watch emit a small sound, which will allow it to be found if it has been misplaced.

For some time now, Apple Watches have been helping the most clueless users find their misplaced iPhone. To do this, connected watches have a very practical little feature, called To ring. By pressing this button, the iPhone emits a sound which makes it much easier to find. It was time for this feature to be reversed and for the iPhone to allow the same for the Apple Watch.

Good news: this will be possible with iOS 17. Indeed, the beta of the next operating system for iPhone now includes a new feature within the control center, Ping my watch, the equivalent of the button on the Apple Watch. As its name suggests, it is therefore also a question of ringing your accidentally lost connected watch. We explain how to use it.

If you’re currently on the iOS 17 beta, the option doesn’t automatically appear in your Control Center. To do this, you must first activate it from the settings. Here are the steps to follow :

Open them Settings from your iPhone

from your iPhone Select Control center

Scroll down until you see the option Ping my watch

Click on the button + located next to

located next to Go back to the home screen and open the Control center by swiping up

by swiping up Click on the button Ping my watch

Note that for the feature to be active, your iPhone and your Apple Watch must be connected via Bluetooth, or within a reasonable distance of each other. In case the two devices are too far apart, you can always use the app Locate. Finally, Ping my watch works even when your Apple Watch is locked and charging.

