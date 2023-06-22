iOS 17 will let you choose the default messaging app to use with SIRI

- Advertisement -

Apple has recently released the second beta of iOS and iPadOS 17, the new versions of the operating systems announced during the opening keynote of WWDC and which will be available to everyone in the fall.

YOU CAN NOW CHOOSE YOUR DEFAULT APP

In addition to the many innovations that were shown during the presentation, using the beta versions daily (which we never recommend doing with the device you use as the main device) it is easy to discover also other "minor" news, absolutely useful but evidently not so "important" as to deserve more space. It has been several years since iOS and iPadOS users have been able to ask the SIRI virtual assistant to send someone a message. Currently, when a generic request is made, by default, SIRI uses iMessage or SMSunless specified in the request the compatible third-party app you intend to use. For example, we can ask: "Hey SIRI, send a message to Antonio Monaco via Wathsapp saying Hi, how are you?"





With iOS 17, Apple has made it even more intuitive thanks to a new option that allows users to choose, via a selector, which app should always be used by default when generically requesting SIRI to send a message, without specifying the app. Of course, all third-party apps already compatible with SIRI can be chosen, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Gmail, Viber and many others. In addition to the option to change the default app, it is also possible to switch contacts or edit the message before sending it, directly from the SIRI interface. Furthermore, through settings, it is also possible to specify to send the message without further confirmations (which is currently already possible).

