iOS 17 will expand the Communications Security feature globally

- Advertisement -

Starting with iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS 14 Sonoma, Apple will make available worldwide Communication Security, one of the privacy and security features, that helps protect children who receive or attempt to send videos or photos containing nudity in AirDrop, in a Contact Poster in the Phone app, in a FaceTime video message and when using the photo picker, as well as in Messages.

ENABLED BY DEFAULT

Communications security, which previously could be activated from the settings, it will now be turned on by default for all children under 13 who are signed in with their Apple ID and are part of a Family Sharing group. Parents can still turn it off in the Screen Time app. - Advertisement - First launched in the US with iOS 15.2 in December 2021, Communications Security was later expanded to Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. With new versions of Apple’s operating systems, this feature will be available globally.

Communications security is a feature designed to alert minors when they receive or send photos and videos with nudity in Messages. A new API made available by Apple allows developers to integrate Communications Security directly into their apps. Also, with new OS releases, the feature now helps protect kids when sending and receiving an AirDrop, FaceTime video message, and when they use the Phone app to receive a Contact Poster and the photo picker to choose what to send.

PROCESSING ON DEVICE

All image and video processing for Communications Security happens on the devicewhich means that neither Apple nor third parties have access to the content.

When the feature is enabled, photos and videos containing nudity are automatically blurred in supported apps and the child will be notified when viewing sensitive content. The warning will also provide ways for children to get help. - Advertisement -

SENSITIVE CONTENT WARNING

In addition to Communications Security, with iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma, also comes “Warning of sensitive content” that helps adults avoid unwanted nudity images and videos when they receive them via Messages, AirDrop, in a FaceTime video message or through the Phone app when they receive a Contact Poster, all using the same privacy-protecting technology that is at the heart of communications security. The feature is optional and can be turned on in the Privacy & Security settings.

As with Communications Security, video and image processing takes place on-device for Sensitive Content Warning so that neither Apple nor third parties can access them.