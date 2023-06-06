iOS 17 will block porn photos and videos sent by AirDrop

Apple has planned to integrate many new features on iOS 17, the new version of its operating system. For example, the OS will be able to block photos and videos with pornographic or sensitive content sent by AirDrop.

You are probably familiar with AirDrop, this feature that allows you to receive/send photos, documents and many other types of files with nearby Apple devices. To do this, AirDrop relies on Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth.

Since its launch, there have been countless stories of malicious use of Apple’s tool. How many times AirDrop has been exploited to send unsolicited “dick picks” and other hateful or insulting messages on public Wi-Fi… Recently, a teenager made a bad joke on a plane by triggering a fake bomb threat via an AirDrop message.

To put an end to this questionable behavior and to strengthen the protection of iPhone users, Apple has decided to integrate a new feature on iOS 17.

iOS 17 will block porn photos and videos

During WWDC 2023, the Apple developer conference, the Apple brand detailed the new feature Sensitive Content Warning. This tool is based on Apple’s work on the child pornography content detection system of iOS 16 (finally abandoned in December 2022).

Indeed, the Cupertino company has kept the analysis software developed for the occasion to allow iOS 17 to detect “sensitive” images sent to the device. Whether via iMessage or AirDrop, the system will analyze the received files before the transfer even begins. For example, if a photo containing nudity is spotted, a warning window will appear.

Three options will then be available to the user:

Don’t see photo/video now

Get help dealing with these situations

Confirm content viewing

“The new Sensitive Content Warning feature helps adults avoid being exposed to images and videos that contain unwanted nudity. As with Communications Security, Sensitive Content Warning’s image and video processing is done directly on the device, so Apple never has access to this content.” assures the American company in its presentation of the new features of iOS 17. As a reminder, iOS 17 will also facilitate the sharing of contacts and passwords via a new feature.