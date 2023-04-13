5G News
iOS 17: These are the news that it will bring according to a leak

iOS 17: These are the news that it will bring according to a leak

Mobile
At the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, expect Apple to unveil its virtual/mixed reality headset, a new Mac Pro, and the long-awaited iOS 17.

The WWDC event is scheduled to take place between June 5 and 9, but before that, a source with a good history of leaks has presented a list with the supposed novelties of iOS 17.

According to the source, iOS 17 will be compatible with all iPhone models that currently support iOS 16. There are still uncertainties about the compatibility of devices with iPadOS 17. iPads with A9 and A10 Fusion chips may not be compatible this anus.

The source stated that there will be more filters in Focus modes in Settings along with changes to notifications and additional options in Settings.

It is also mentioned that the custom accessibility settings they will provide full control over the user interface and layout, particularly for older people or younger children.

Other changes include CarKey improvements, app UI changes Healthapplication changes Cameraimprovements in Search/Spotlight and more features in Dynamic Island. There is also talk of a Control center improved.

An earlier report stated that the original plan for iOS 17 was to release a bug fix update. However, plans were changed and the update is now expected to bring new features, including an updated CarPlay experience, changes to Siri, the ability to sideload apps and access third-party app stores, as well as other improvements and new features. characteristics.

