iOS 17 revolutionizes iPhone’s always-on display with Smart Display feature

- Advertisement -

It is less and less until Apple launches the announcement of the new iOS 17 update in its first available version, it is also common to start seeing exclusive details about what the public will know in the next version of the operating system. According to Bloombergthe new version of iOS 17 will arrive with completely new functions in the always-on display hardware and that could become a fundamental part of the future for Apple’s smart display.

Renowned journalist Mark Gurman mentioned that iOS 17 will have a new way to use the screen mode that will use the iPhone 14 Pro as something similar to a smart screen in landscape orientation mode. The screen is always on for the moment a version similar to the wallpaper, time and notifications with five different widgets. This lock screen and home screen do not have a landscape version.

iOS 17 with new screen features

According to the report on the new always-on screen features, it is noted that it will only be present when the iPhone is locked and in landscape orientation. In this way the screen will be quite similar to a Google screen of Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc., at least according to some sources close to the project. The report reiterates that the goal is for the iPhone to go beyond its functions when used on a desk or nightstand.

- Advertisement -

Gurman himself reported that the new screen view will show some data in this regard such as “calendar appointments, weather and notifications in the style of a smart home screen.” The report comments that it will have a dark background and bright text to improve the readability of the texts a bit. Among some comments, this would be a test of what the Cupertino company plans to create a smart screen such as Amazon’s Echo Show products.

In this way, the change would be totally different from what iOS 16 already presented at the time with the lock screen always active. It may be that the experience still maintains the portrait orientation. Apple stated that the landscape orientation could have a rotating home screen layout similar to the iPhone 6 Plus and others.

Meanwhile, iPhone 14 Pro users will be able to configure widgets that display different data. However, iOS 17 could improve the placement of spaces on the screen. The new major operating system update iOS 17 will change important aspects since the introduction of the always-on display of iOS 16 and iPhone 14 Pro.

- Advertisement -

some extra data

In the expectations of the screen technology could be destined for the Pro range with the iPhone 15 by the end of the fall. However, the Dynamic Island would be reaching the non-Pro line.

Finally, the journalist Gurman mentioned that there will be some “significant changes in the Wallet app on the iPhone and improvements will be made to your location services” in the iOS 17 update.

Regarding what iPadOS is, the Bloomberg journalist indicated that “the new horizontal interface for the iPad” is already in the development process. However, it seems that the project is not yet dated and would not be ready, since lock screen widgets are still fully part of the iPhone.

- Advertisement -

Apple these days confirmed that each year’s keynote at the Worldwide Developers Conference will be ready for the huge presentation on Monday, June 5 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. In any case, just keep up with the news and even rumors that will soon be revealed at WWDC 2023 and the news throughout that week.