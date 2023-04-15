iOS 17 revolutionizes home screen widgets for an improved experience

- Advertisement -

The announcement of the new iOS 17 operating system update is perhaps getting closer to the opening keynote of WWDC 2023 in a few months. This has already made users believe in all the updates that will come in the future. Although there is still time for the event, there are already different interesting leaks.

The latest leaks about iOS 17 updates imply that several changes will be coming to the home screen widgets on your iPhone. These novelties renew some limitation features that Apple has been developing for some time.

Through these changes, the developer team seeks to exceed expectations by making interactive widgets, adding toggles and more.

- Advertisement -

What is going on with this feature in iOS 17?

The rumor arises from a comment by a twitter leaker which continues to make his story more interesting. He indicated that these new active widgets are in the testing process. He also indicated that the main problem is that “they are not confirmed in any way.”

6. More always on display settings. 5 reasons why you should consider buying an AirTag 7. More Focus Mode filters in settings. 8. Notification changes and additional options in Settings. 9. Custom Accessibility settings will give full control over the UI and layout for older persons or younger children. —941 (@analyst941) April 12, 2023

On the positive side of this situation is that interactive widgets could arrive in iOS 17 updates along with many other features. These new widgets will be part of a one-tap usage, adding sliders “making the widgets dynamic,” the profile said.

Widgets on the home screen have been active for some time now, since the arrival of iOS 14, and there have not been too many changes since then. Currently they only present data and little else, being very little dynamic and without being able to perform many actions with them. Current widgets just send you to the corresponding app without much further action.

This could be one of the most significant enhancements should widget functionality change, as iOS 17 would introduce this and other potential major changes to the iPhone. It also seems that this new update will reach exactly the same devices as the previous version. This would indicate that you will not exactly need the best iPhone on the market to obtain these new improvements.

- Advertisement -

For now, the possible arrival date for iOS 17 will be until WWDC23 the following June 5 and being available on devices in September. This would be the month that the next iPhone 15 also arrives.