iOS 17 promises to finally fix the iPhone writing corrector

Just yesterday I was complaining to my friends present with me that the concealer The iPhone keyboard had a lot to be desired. I don’t know if it’s because he doesn’t want to swear, which I don’t say much either, or because he doesn’t understand me. The fact is that he corrects my words and gives me some that don’t make any sense. Especially if I use the keyboard scrolling and let’s not say if I dictate. One of the words that put me in the most bad mood is when I try to write when. He always corrects me and puts Chinese. Let’s see, how are they similar? It seems that with iOS 17 this will change.

Looking forward to iOS 17 especially because of the keyboard corrector

One of the few things Apple doesn’t seem to get much better at is iPhone keyboard management and its corrector. In itself it works fine. If you’re not in a hurry and write carefully, you won’t have any problems. But the fact is that we are always in a hurry and sometimes we trust the iPhone corrector and you shouldn’t. It’s a drag, because I trust him and whenever I send the message and then I check it I realize the barbaric things it says.

Especially when you dictate or when you type fast and let the phone choose the words itself. Don’t trust me, really. Do not do like me and check before sending the message because it is normal that there is a slightly strange word. For example, in my case, if I want to put when and I use the keyboard scroll, it changes it to Chinese. Forks something that exasperates me.

It seems that this will be fixed with iOS 17, so I, at least, am waiting for this version like rain in May. Apple has said that the new auto-correct system is based on on-device machine learning models that are customized for each user.

That means the keyboard now uses a next-generation language model to make autocorrect more accurate than ever. The company says it comes into play every time the user presses a key not when the word is just written. Something to keep in mind because it will analyze the sentence and predict the next word, something similar to what it does now, but it will do it in real time and it is supposed to be faster.

One thing Apple says is that it will no longer take “censorship” into account for profanity. If the user is prone to swearing, you will learn that too and will no longer recommend socially “permitted” alternatives.

By the way, nothing to mention about the system that it uses to select the words that it suggests to us. A horror. That too will change with iOS 17. In this version the changed word is now briefly marked with an underscore. If the autocorrect made a mistake, the user can simply tap the underline and see the originally typed word, and optionally return to it. Of course, and here is the key, the system will learn from these manual corrections.

I’m wishing that it arrives the full version.