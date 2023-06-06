iOS 17: Contact posters, visual voicemail, Standby mode, Namedrop and more

- Advertisement -

Apple has introduced iOS 17which brings some interesting news for iPhone users.

First of all, Apple has redesigned the screen that is shown when you receive a new call, since it is now possible to customize it with a Poster containing a photo or memoji and text with a customizable font, similar to the way to customize the lock screen introduced by iOS 16.

To avoid unwanted calls, when you receive a call, voicemail will display on the screen a transcription of the message that the person is leaving on your voice mail. Thus, you can decide if you want to answer the call or not. With facetime, it is now also possible to leave a video message in the other person’s mailbox.

Apple has also presented some new features for the app Messagesbeing possible to add stickers, inform your contacts that you have arrived safely at a site, etc.

Another interesting novelty of iOS 17 is Namedrop, that allows you to bring two iPhones closer to exchange your contact information with another person who has an iPhone or an Apple Watch.

And if you want to send pictures, now just move the two iPhones closer together to initiate the AirDrop transfer more easily — you can even walk away from the person and the transfer will continue over the Internet.

iOS 17 brings more keyboard intelligence, with an improved automatic correction function that is more accurate. If a correction doesn’t seem appropriate to you, just click on it and you’ll see what you originally wrote.

now you will also see suggestions to finish sentences that you are writing, and these suggestions will be fed back with your way of writing.

The new version of iOS also includes an app called Journal, that allows you to keep a record of your day to day. The iPhone itself will suggest content to include in your diary based on your activity, such as photos, music or content from other apps.

Standby is a new full-screen experience that wakes up when your phone is resting in landscape. This mode displays relevant information in the form of widgets, photos, smart home controls, and much more. At night, it takes on a reddish hue so it doesn’t bother the eye.

Other notable new features include the ability to say “Siri” (instead of “Hey Siri”), recognizing your pets in the Photos app, sharing objects in the Search app, and downloading maps in the Maps app.



