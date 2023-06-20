iOS 17 Brings 3D Effects to Facetime, Turbocharged Autocorrect, and More Accessibility

- Advertisement -

iOS 17 brings news to all iPhone models, but some features are restricted to newer models, starting with iPhone 12. This is because some of them require specific hardware to function. For example, the LiDAR scanner is only available on the iPhone 12 Pro and newer models of the “Pro” series. Check out other exclusive tools below.





Among the numerous upgrades to FaceTime, the new 3D Reactions feature in FaceTime will allow the user to input effects on your images using hand gestures. Some of the mix effects include confetti, hearts and fireworks. Machine learning features have also been improved. With them, automatic correction and keyboard predictions gained more accuracy. So correction is done according to personalized typing preferences and in multiple languages ​​such as English, Dutch, French, Arabic, Portuguese and Spanish.

In the case of predictions, typing will be faster with word or phrase suggestions, something similar to what Google did with Gmail. Regarding accessibility, “point and talk” is aimed at users with visual impairments and, as the name implies, allows people to point iPhones at something and the system detects and reads the text. Unfortunately, this advance is only available for iPhone 12 and newer “Pro” models, as mentioned above.

Finally, a much talked about feature of the update is sleep mode, which turns devices into a smart display. When placed on a charger, StandBy Mode will offer a dedicated interface that can be customized to the user's preference. You can put a clock on the screen, a calendar and even a slideshow with photos. While this important iOS 17 feature is available on all iPhone models, only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can take full advantage of it through their Always-On display. The platform is currently in beta, and Apple may see fit to expand the compatibility of some features to older models. In addition, the company may also remove some of the features on the list for some iPhone models in the final version, which should arrive in September. And you, what do you think of the news? What's your favorite feature? Leave your comment below!