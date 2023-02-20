iOS 17: Apple wants to prevent users from getting developer betas for free

A apple is taking steps to prevent common users try to join the beta versions for iOS 17 developers for free. In that sense, from the iOS 16.4 there is a section within the system settings for developers who are members of Apple Developer Program update their iPhones. As a result, subscribers are able to update without having to set up a profile on the apple website. This option in the menus is linked to the same ID the user created to sign in to the developer program. That said, the manufacturer said that this will be the only way to have beta versions for the software in the future.

This action is to prevent people who have not paid the annual fee to join the program from trying to get beta versions of iOS without paying. This is because there are sites that provide profiles on the Internet that allow the installation of the operating system under these conditions. - Advertisement - In practice, this means that only those who pay the annual $99 will be able to access the new updates available to developers when iOS 17 is released. It is worth remembering that Apple has already knocked down the sites that made the profiles available last year, after legal battles.



