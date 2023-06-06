iOS 17: Apple unveils the list of iPhones compatible with the update

Yesterday, Apple did not just present its Vision Pro at the opening conference of WWDC 2023. The Cupertino company also gave news of iOS 17, before publishing the list of compatible iPhones today. with the update. Find it in full in this article to check that your smartphone will receive it.

You probably didn’t miss the WWDC 2023 opening conference, which took place yesterday. Once is not custom, Apple has created the event by unveiling the real star of the evening, namely the Vision Pro, its mixed reality headset that has been talking about it for years. But this was not the only one on the program, since we also had a preview of iOS 17, the next big update of the operating system.

Here again, the Cupertino company has pulled out all the stops, announcing the end of its famous “Hey Siri”, which will now be replaced by a simple “Siri”, or even the StandBy functionality which transforms the iPhone into real small screen connected. However, if Apple can boast of offering particularly generous software monitoring compared to the competition, it is inevitable that some models will have to do without this new update.

Here is the list of iPhones compatible with the iOS 17 update

Indeed, shortly after the presentation, Apple quickly published the list of iPhones that will be compatible with the next version of iOS. Without further ado, here it is in full:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2020 and 2022 release)

You may have noticed that 3 models will leave the list of eligible smartphones this year, namely the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The latter were launched in 2017 and now show their seniority. With 5 years of software support, Apple still continues to do much better than the majority of its competitors in this area. The iOS 17 beta, meanwhile, is already available to members of the Developer Program.