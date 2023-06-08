iOS 17 Apple Maps: Learn how to use and download maps offline!

- Advertisement -

Apple Maps continues to improve with each update as the company changes with each one, especially now that the changes are usually quite large, although with one important lack and that is, the use of the connection, but this could be different in iOS 17 Many other services such as Google Maps do allow the user, and for a long time, download maps to be able to use them even if they do not have an active connection.

Now that the updates must have a high level of competitiveness, iOS 17 completely closes this problem by adding to Apple Maps to download an entire region of maps and store it on your device to view them offline and still access the routes. See how below.

iOS 17 now has offline Apple Maps

The idea of ​​offline maps is of vital help for traveling users or who constantly reside in unusual areas or even for a simple pass. However, even at someone else’s house or yours, you could end up not having an available connection. There may be times when you don’t have coverage either, especially in some rough or suburban areas. The option that Apple offers for this occasion is a good security measure that you should not miss.

Apple Maps in iOS 17 will be able to identify an entire region of your map by saving it to your iPhone. Remember that you must stay within certain limits of said maps to avoid any problem, you can even receive directions for turns, driving, walking, cycling or public transport. It is also possible to watch your progress, zoom the map offline and without waiting times.

These offline Apple Maps on your iPhone will not only be there, but you can also look at them on the Apple Watch once you pair your device with the watch. Keep this point in mind, as it is important to remember it since the watch cannot do it directly.

How to download offline maps?

First of all, and if you want to download the map you want, you will first have to click on the avatar in the panel and then on the button for new offline maps.

Once located, just click on “Download new map”.

Now you only have to find the area you want to download. By default, iOS will recommend automatically downloading the source zone.

In the preview you will be able to look and adjust the limits and at the end you will know the space that will be used when downloading the maps,

Finally, all you have to do is click on the “Download” button to carry out the process and for the map to end up on your download list.

Indeed, the more region of the map you cover, the download size and consequently the storage will be larger. In any case, you will be able to save other amounts of regions and maps as necessary just by repeating the process. Also, if you download a region and worry after a while that it hasn’t updated, you won’t have to stop because of this because the maps are not static and you can update them automatically as you come into contact with an available network.

Downloads can only be done once you are connected to a Wi-Fi network, from then on you can use them without internet. However, you can also manage settings to download via mobile network.

offline mode

Once you have a downloaded map, if you don’t have a network, Apple Maps in iOS 17 will make the downloaded map available to you if it’s near or directly at your current location. As soon as you have an internet connection available, the app will incorporate the data through the network to share the data with you in real time.

In any case, you can force the app to only have downloaded maps available. You will only have to access the configuration panel previously mentioned in this post and click on the option “Use only offline maps”.