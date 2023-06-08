iOS 17 and its protective function of the sexual privacy of people

One of the things that Apple puts the most effort into in its terminals and accompanying software is user privacy. We have talked about it many times and we will continue talking because the company does not give up its efforts to always go one step further. One step ahead of everyone else and one step ahead of even legislators. With the function of iOS 17 of block nude photosa step is taken to protect the sexual privacy of people.

With this function of iOS 17 protecting the sexual privacy of people many crimes will be avoided

One of the concerns of today’s fathers and mothers is no longer that children get into a stranger’s car or accept candy. This is still a problem but now they lurk in another way. Through the Internet and social networks there are many attacks on the sexual intimacy of people.

Terms taken from the Anglo-Saxon market that remind us that the danger of anonymity and who we talk to is always present. grooming as the way to lie to a child to send compromising photos. Now thanks to iOS 17 those evil people they will have it a little more complicated when it comes to sharing those nude photos.

Apple with the idea of ​​​​protecting children, has created with iOS 17 a system for blocking nude photos. It will automatically block incoming messages and files that may contain sensitive content such as nudity.

Initially, iOS 17 will detect that they are nude images and will cover them up. It will block and hide them. Logically they can be seen by pressing a show button. Apple cannot prohibit receiving these types of photos because they can be consented, but just in case you can put a filter in between and that’s what it does.

With that, the person who presses the show button knows that they can see a photo against the sexual freedom of another person and is somehow agreeing to be an accessory to a possible crime. But if she doesn’t press it, she deletes the message and especially doesn’t share it. you will be contributing to the creation of a positive digital identity and that’s what this is all about.

Congratulations to Apple. Let the example spread. Let’s fight against online attacks.