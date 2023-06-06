iOS 17, all the news presented by Apple

- Advertisement -

In the world of technology, we are always eager to learn about new functions and features that come with updates to our devices. Apple has recently announced iOS 17, and it brings with it a series of exciting new features that will undoubtedly improve your experience with your iPhone. In this article, we will present you with a list of the main outstanding features of iOS 17, explained in a simple and accessible way for everyone.

Contact Posters: Customization to the max

One of the coolest features in iOS 17 is the ability to design your own contact posters. When you make a call, the recipient will see your personalized poster on their screen, making it easy to identify incoming calls from friends and family. You’ll be able to customize your contact posters with photos, fonts, and colors, similar to customizing your lock screen.

Live Voicemail: Real-time transcriptions

Have you ever received a call from an unknown number and you didn’t know whether to answer or not? With Live Voicemail, you’ll be able to make an informed decision. This feature displays a real-time transcript of the voice message on your screen as the other party speaks. Thus, you can read the message while it is being recorded and decide if it is important or not. Say goodbye to constant spam calls!

Autocorrect improvements: More precision when typing

Autocorrect is one of the most used tools on our devices, and in iOS 17 it has been significantly updated. Now, it offers an improved writing experience, correcting a greater variety of grammatical errors and offering predictive text recommendations in real time. Say goodbye to misspelled messages!

StandBy: The new always-on display function

If you’ve ever wished you had a smart table clock, StandBy is the perfect feature for you. With this feature, your iPhone will become a full screen while charging in landscape position. You will be able to show photos, clocks and widgets, thus replacing your old alarm clock. Get rid of the cables and enjoy the convenience of having everything in one device.

Journal: Reflect and save your moments

Apple has developed a new app called Journal, designed for those who want to reflect on their days and save special memories. The app uses on-device machine learning to give you suggestions that can inspire you to write. Plus, Journal offers an extra level of security by letting you lock the app and use end-to-end encryption to protect your personal entries.

Changes in Facetime: Total customization

Facetime has undergone significant changes with iOS 17. Now you can receive calls in a completely personalized way on your iPhone. You will have personalized contact screens, where you can choose the photograph, memoji and the name written with the font you prefer. In addition, your contacts application will have cards for each contact, with intuitive controls to access different fonts and fonts.

Smarter Photos App

The Photos app has received significant improvements in iOS 17. Now you can turn your photos into stickers and add stickers to your own photos. This function will allow you to give a unique and creative touch to your images, adding fun and personality to your memories.

AirDrop and NameDrop: Share in a personalized way

AirDrop has also been revamped in iOS 17 with the NameDrop feature. Now you’ll be able to share addresses, contacts and more personal details using elaborate custom tabs. This feature acts like an advanced contact card, allowing you to share information in a more precise and detailed way. Also, if you receive a large file and move away from the contact, your phone will use the Internet connection to allow the downloading and sending of files to continue.

siri

In iOS 17, Apple has decided to say goodbye to the well-known phrase “Hey Siri”. From now on, it will be enough to simply say “Siri” for the voice assistant to obey us. This simplification in the wake command will make interacting with Siri even easier and faster.

In addition, it has been confirmed that iOS 17 will continue to be a closed system by and for the Apple app store. The much-rumored opening to sideloading and external stores has not been implemented, which means that the App Store will remain the only official channel for downloading apps on iOS devices.

The new version of iOS will be available soon for developers, allowing them to explore and test all the features and improvements before its official release. However, for end-users, they will still have to wait a bit longer to receive the update in a stable manner on their iPhones.

The stable version of iOS 17 is expected to be released during the next iPhone 15 reveal event, which is scheduled for September or October. It will be at that time that users will be able to enjoy all the exciting new features and improvements that iOS 17 has to offer.

Meanwhile, developers will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with new features and work on customizing their apps to ensure a smooth and optimized experience for users.