iOS 16 will bring new apps and ways to interact with your iPhone

We hope that iOS 16 will be presented at the WWDC 2022 conference in June, but we don’t know much about what news it will bring.

The latest leak points to major changes, such as new ways to interact with widgets and even new apps from Apple.

All of this information comes from Mark Gurman, a journalist with a strong history of reporting on Apple, who made the claim in the latest edition of his power on newsletter for Bloomberg.

As for the new apps, there’s plenty of evidence that Apple is working on a classical music streaming service, so this could be one of them. Gurman refers to apps, in the plural, so there could still be a few surprises.

As for the new forms of interaction, they could refer to the interactive widgets, which have already been leaked previously. iOS has widgets, but you can’t interact with them, for example to write a note or skip a track. Usually, clicking on them launches the corresponding application.

Adding widgets that can be interacted with would be one of the new ways of interacting with the phone.

Gurman has said that iOS 16 will include “pretty significant system-wide improvements, including an update to notifications and new health tracking features”

Gurman also mentioned watch OS 9, saying the news at WWDC will be “significant.” We haven’t heard anything about watchOS 9 so far.