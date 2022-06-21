iOS 16 will automatically bypass CAPTCHAs

Although there are still a few months to go until the arrival of iOS 16, which as you will remember was presented a few weeks ago at WWDC 2022, Apple is already releasing previous versions of the operating system to developers, so that they can have their apps adapted to it ready to coincide with its launch. This is a common practice, and it prevents months from having to go by from the official launch until the apps begin to take advantage of the new features.

However, these exclusive versions for developers have a second most interesting use, and that is that They provide us with the latest information on those news that, despite not having a presence in the official announcements, they are incorporated into the operating system. This is something quite common in Android, and that we also see regularly in Apple operating systems. And iOS 16 is no exception in this regard.

The latest news in this regard is found in The Verge, and I have no doubt that it will be a great joy for many iPhone users. And it is that iOS 16 will allow you to bypass CAPTCHAs in some apps and websites. To do this, it will use a new function called Automatic Verification, which in apps and websites that are compatible with it, will avoid the painless but cumbersome process of selecting the photos in which a traffic light appears or rotating a gazelle until it is upside down.

Both to build on this iOS 16 technology and to amplify its reach, Apple has worked with Fastly and with Cloudflare, two of the main content distribution networks (CDN), responsible for many online services being able to serve content immediately and without incident. CAPTCHAs are an important part of the strategy of these services to prevent malicious automated traffic, so your participation in this development is key.

Automatic verification will be available both in iOS 16 and in macOS Ventura, and thanks to this system the sites and web services will be able to protect themselves from malicious automated access without the user having to prove that they are really a person, which translates into an advantage for both parties, since it automates this verification, making it immediate and, in addition, requiring fewer resources from both parties.

It has been known for quite some time that the technology sector is looking for an alternative to CAPTCHAs, and in fact some companies like Fastly have been working on it for some time. A) Yes, that Apple now incorporates it into iOS 16 is a very important step in this regardand something that surely will not take long to see also in Android and other operating systems.

