iOS 16 will arrive on September 12 for iPhone

Today, the official date for the world premiere for all users of iOS 16, which is one of the most important software updates for all iphone users, was finally announced. Last Wednesday, Apple’s first fall event took place, where the company gave rise to the announcements of the most important devices. Right there was the launch of the official date of iOS 16 for all users in the world, which will take place the following week. On september 12th, you will finally be able to update your device in order to get all the features of this update.
The date for iOS 16 finally arrives for all users
Once the expected date of September 12 takes place, all you have to do is go to the Settings application on your iPhone device. Then, you just have to continue to download the latest update. After you finally have updated the iPhone you can enjoy all the benefits you have for your device. Whether you decide to have the new lock screen updates or even if you can use the updates of Messages, Mail or among others.
Below you can find out about the quite interesting features and functions for the iOS 16 update:
- The Personalization Aspect that the iOS 16 update grants: From offering compatibility regarding many new options included in the lock screen such as fonts, widgets, images for your iPhone, among many others.
- One of these features can be the lock screen change during your day. Then you can enter it, continue with it and also change it by sliding it.
- You can observe the photos in an overlapping way before the time, giving prominence to the image that you place above everything.
- Editing iMessage in iOS 16: Message editing can be done if you have not exceeded 15 minutes after sending the message. If the person receiving the message gets the message, they will still be able to see all the changes to your messages.
- Unsend iMessage: You can unsend your messages within 2 minutes of sending.
- Schedule your mailings: Thanks to this possibility you will be able to schedule your emails, deciding when you send the message.
- Shared Tab Groups in Safari: You can share your grouped tabs with whoever you decide. So anyone can add some tabs and update from the tab group once you decide to share them.
- New App for Home: Once you have the new Casa application, you will be able to observe a really innovative design that gives a lot of play to the visualization and controls of your accessories.