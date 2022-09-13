HomeMobileiphoneiOS 16 will allow charging the iPhone with clean energy by the...

iOS 16 will allow charging the iPhone with clean energy by the end of the year

Published on

By Abraham
Today, Apple has released the update to iOS 16, which comes with many new features, although there are also some that have not reached the launch of the first day, such as the iCloud Shared Photo Library.

Now, Apple has revealed that it will release new functionality later this year to include the “Charge with clean energy.”

According to Apple, Clean Power charging is a feature that will allow the iPhone to reduce its carbon footprint by charging when the network uses cleaner energy sources.

Although you haven’t mentioned if it’s an optional mode, yes it has shared that this function will only be available for the US.

Along with the new charging mode, Apple will also launch the iCloud Shared Photo Library, that will allow families to share photos more easily. The feature will be based on a separate iCloud account that will support up to six users, giving them simultaneous account access. Users will be able to add, delete and even edit images and videos.

Apple reaches an agreement with developers

In addition, at some point this year the live activities which will offer live sports results, information about the arrival of a transport (for example, Uber) or food delivery notices.

The update scheduled for later this year will also bring support for Matter, a new standard for smart home products that will allow participating brands to support a single standard.

