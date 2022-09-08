iOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, Release Candidates available | How to get them

Immediately after the end of the Far Out event from which Apple’s new products came out, including the highly anticipated iPhone 14 and 14 Pro and Watch Ultra, Apple launched the distribution of release candidates of different versions of the carnet of operating systems, including iOS 16, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16. Anyone who does not know what an RC is should know that it is once again beta firmware, but basically they are the latest.
- COMPATIBLE DEVICES
- HOW TO HAVE RC ON IPHONE AND WATCH
Released the RC, Apple’s engineers focus on bug fixes in view of the rollout of the final and stable versions, scheduled for September 12. IS a kind of testing. Below is the list of Release Candidates distributed starting yesterday evening, with their respective build number:
- iOS 16 RC (20A362)
- watchOS 9 RC (20R361)
- tvOS 16 RC (20J373)
- iOS 15.7 RC (19H12)
- iPadOS 15.7 RC (19H12)
- macOS 12.6 RC (21G115)
Beyond iOS 15.7, the circumstance that some might find curious is that of iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 there is no trace. There is, however, one explanation: both iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura will arrive later, both the first and the second in the fall, perhaps together with the new tablets. Apple, therefore, still has time, unlike with iOS 16, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 which will arrive together very soon.
The Release Candidates of iOS 16 and watchOS 9 are available immediately for all products that will support the new operating systems, with the exception – of course – for the products presented yesterday and available from 16/23 September which will be shipped together with the new systems.
- iPhone 14 (pre-installed at launch)
- iPhone 14 Plus (pre-installed at launch)
- iPhone 14 Pro (pre-installed at launch)
- iPhone 14 Pro Max (pre-installed at launch)
- iPhone 13
- IPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- IPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- IPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- IPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- IPhone XS
- IPhone XS Max
- IPhone XR
- IPhone X
- IPhone 8
- IPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
- Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Apple Watch SE (pre-installed at launch)
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Watch Series 8 (pre-installed at launch)
- Apple Watch Ultra (pre-installed at launch)
To have the Release Candidates you must enroll in the program beta, by downloading and installing the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center and on the site dedicated to public beta testers. Then just go to the iPhone settings, then on General and finally on Software update, as you would with a stable release. Same procedure for Apple Watch: from iPhone open the Watch app and then go to General – Software update.