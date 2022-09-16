iOS 16: waiting for many announced features

Apple has not yet finished a whole range of that were for iOS 16. In iOS 16.1 some things will be added later.

While Apple made iOS 16 available for download this week, it doesn’t include all of the announced features. The group has now informed developers how this will continue – at least for some of the features. The function of the so-called live activities, with which time-critical apps, for example from driving and delivery services, but also providers of sports results, can send data to the lock screen, should only be available with iOS 16.1. Then this should also be available as part of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Max.

What’s next – and when

While the “want to have factor” in live activities should be comparatively moderate, other features that Apple has postponed are quite an annoyance. For example, the very useful iCloud shared photo library is not yet available. With this you can share pictures in groups and edit them together. Support for the new smart home standard Matter, which is intended to make devices more compatible with one another, is also still missing. Apple also wants to drill out the home app internally; so far it only has a new interface.

New features for Game Center – SharePlay support and contacts – are also missing. Apple will later provide the new Freeform app for developing ideas, as well as a simplified shortcut setup for older iPhone models via Siri. Sharing NFC keys in the wallet application is also on the to-do list, but there is still a lot of hardware support missing anyway. Apple has not yet given an official timeline for most of the features, it always says “later this year”.

iOS 16.1 beta as a glimpse into the future

The beta version of iOS 16.1, which has now been distributed to developers, offers a first look at the innovations that are still missing in iOS 16. Matter support is implemented rudimentarily, you will find a corresponding settings menu. There are currently still a few problems here, for example with the synchronization between the Home app and settings, non-certified devices may not be displayed and pairing requires the same iCloud account as the Home hub.

There is also the Live Activities API mentioned and the “Clean Energy Charging” already announced by Apple, which is said to be able to charge smarter and more ecological iPhones. However, there are still no signs of other features such as the shared iCloud photo library.