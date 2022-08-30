iOS 16 updates again with the eighth beta: final release imminent

Over the course of yesterday evening Apple released the developer beta of iOS 16introducing bug fixes and minor fixes for the next iPhone OS.

This time the release did not affect iPadOS 16, which has already reached the version 16.1 with the last beta and that from now on will continue his development completely independently of iOS 16confirming the fact that the iPad operating system will be released about a month later than its iPhone counterpart.

As for the eighth beta of iOS 16, we point out that this has the build number 20A5358a and that it has not brought with it any particular innovations compared to what has already been introduced previously, a sign of the fact that the operating system has now reached the refinement stage before the official launch.