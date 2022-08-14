iOS 16: This is how you can uninstall the beta from your device

- Advertisement -

Now that the iOS 16 beta is available, as well as those of other operating systems, it is likely that you have tried them on some occasion out of curiosity or to have them already integrated. However, in case you are not quite ready to keep the beta and would like your normal version, here is a small series of steps to return to your version and be able to the iOS 16 beta. Below you can read how to downgrade to iOS 15 following your backup.

As complex as it may sound to downgrade an entire beta version of an operating system such as iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 on your iPad or iPhone, it can become a bit easy to return to your usual version. Even if you don’t need to already have the beta software.

Uninstall iOS 16 beta and return to iOS 15

As a relevant clarification, in case you have the watchOS 9 beta installed on your Apple Watch and it is linked to your that integrates the iOS 16 beta, could be affected and not use your wearable correctly when you return to iOS 15. This is because you can’t downgrade to watchOS 8 unless you send the Apple Watch in for Apple service.

Make the gradient from your Mac or another computer

In case you need to immediately remove iOS 16 beta from your device, the first thing you need to do is erase and restore the device. Using this way, you will no longer be able to restore your backup made in iOS 16 beta, which will cause you to go back to iOS 15. Although you can also go back to your previous version with a backup that you have with iOS 15.

Luckily, thanks to iCloud it can’t be too complex or annoying as it used to be. Well, here you can protect your data and application information.

First of all, you have to make sure you have the latest version of macOS properly integrated if you want to downgrade to iOS 16 beta.

You’ll need to connect your iPhone or iPad directly to your Mac or computer with your Lightning or USB-C cable.

Then check which is your correct process within the following list so that your computer remains in recovery mode. On your computer screen you can see an icon and a cable that will indicate that everything is going well. In case you have iPhone 8 or older versions : You will have to quickly press and release the volume up button. Press and release the volume down button several times. Next you will have to press and hold the side button until your screen indicates the recovery mode. In case of iPhone 7 and 7Plus : You will have to press and hold the sleep/wake button and the volume down button at the same time. Even though you see the Apple logo on your device, you don’t have to release the buttons. You will have to keep holding the buttons until your screen indicates recovery mode. In case you have iPad with home button : You will have to press and hold the sleep/wake buttons, at the same time you will also have to press the home button. Even if the Apple logo appears, you don’t have to release the buttons, so you’ll have to keep holding the buttons until your screen indicates recovery mode. In case you have iPad Pro with Face ID : You will have to repeatedly press and release the volume up buttons. Repeat the same with the volume down button. Long press the Top button until it prompts to restart. Even with this, keep pressing the top button until you see the recovery mode started.

Once you see the Restore/Update option on your computer or Mac, select Restore. Note that this removes the version you have built in and will proceed to integrate the non-beta version of iOS.

Once it shows the update request, you have to choose Install which will restore your device.

When the process is over, you will have the opportunity to restore an iOS 15 backup directly from your Mac or computer, also added iCloud. You could also start your iPhone or iPad from scratch.

You could also visualize the uninstallation of iOS 16 beta in a supporting document by Apple. Below you can see a representation of what the iOS 16 beta uninstall looks like on your iPhone: