iOS 16, this feature will make it easier for you to simultaneously edit multiple photos and videos

In addition to the main innovations announced during the WWDC opening keynote, there are many other features that developers are “discovering” in the first beta version of iOS and iPadOS 16.
In addition to keyboard haptic feedback, the use of FaceID on the iPhone 13 and greater protection of photos and notes marked as private, there is also a new function that allows you to adjust the colors, brightness and effects of a series of photos at the same time. or video.
In practice, it can edit a single photo or videogoing to change exposure, brightness, highlights, shadows, contrast, black point, vibrancy and more, copy these changes with a single command and “paste” all changes to a selection of photos or videos chosen by the gallery. Likewise, you can simultaneously revert changes made to a selection of photos.
This function is certainly convenient for those who have to edit many photos taken in similar environmental conditions without having to manually intervene on each of them. Currently, with iOS 15 and earlier, this possibility is offered only through third party applications.
Apple released the first beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 earlier this week only to developers regularly enrolled in the Developer Program. The first public beta, accessible to all, is expected in July, probably in conjunction with the third developer beta.
Although intended for developers, being able to get hold of a certificate useful for installation is not difficult. However, we strongly advise against installing this beta on a main iPhone or iPad as there are still several problems that could penalize the user experience.