iOS 16, this feature will make it easier for you to simultaneously edit multiple photos and videos

In addition to the main innovations announced during the WWDC opening keynote, there are many other features that developers are “discovering” in the first beta version of iOS and iPadOS 16.

In addition to keyboard haptic feedback, the use of FaceID on the iPhone 13 and greater protection of photos and notes marked as private, there is also a new function that allows you to adjust the colors, brightness and effects of a series of photos at the same time. or video.

In practice, it can edit a single photo or videogoing to change exposure, brightness, highlights, shadows, contrast, black point, vibrancy and more, copy these changes with a single command and “paste” all changes to a selection of photos or videos chosen by the gallery. Likewise, you can simultaneously revert changes made to a selection of photos.