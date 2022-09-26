HomeTech GiantsAppleiOS 16: the update would drop the autonomy of the iPhone

iOS 16: the update would drop the autonomy of the iPhone

By Mubashir Hassan
iOS 16, the new version of Apple’s operating system, brought many new features for iphone owners, but would also have led to a significant reduction in the autonomy of the devices.

In early September, Apple rolled out the new iOS 16 update to all compatible iPhones. The latter brought long-awaited new features such as the ability to edit messages sent on iMessage or to remove the background on a photo, Apple has especially introduced an Always-On feature on its iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

However, more than two weeks after the deployment of the new version, very many users complained on social networks about the deterioration of their autonomy after downloading the new version. It is not uncommon for an update to decrease the autonomy of the iPhone, but usually, it tends to become like before after a few days. With iOS 16, this doesn’t seem to be the case.

What causes iPhone battery life to drop on iOS 16?

Despite the deployment of a first iOS 16.0.1 patch shortly after the release of the update and then a second iOS 16.0.2 which notably fixed camera shake in third-party applications, Autonomy issues seem to persist.

Class action from Russia for the suspension of Apple Pay in…

It would seem that one of the main causes of the reduction in the autonomy of the devices is the new “haptic feedback” feature for the keyboardr. Since iOS 16, there is a new option in the iPhone settings allowing users to have haptic feedback when they type on the device’s keyboard. In a document, Apple clarified that this option could significantly reduce the autonomy of smartphones, because it uses vibration motor.

However, not all users who complain about the autonomy of their device have activated this option. The real cause of the drop in autonomy on iOS 16 would therefore be quite different, but it is for the moment difficult to put the finger on the person in charge. Given the number of negative feedback on social networks after the deployment of the update, we imagine that Apple is already aware of the problem. It remains to be seen if it will be fixed with the next iOS 16.1 update, which is already in its second beta.

