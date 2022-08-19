iOS 16: The official release date is ready

- Advertisement -

Possibly, the Apple community could be so close to getting their hands on the next update for the iPhone integrating iOS 16, as the date could be so close. In addition to the fact that it has been integrating an endless number of interesting features, as well as changes that allow you to have a closer experience with your device from the lock screen. Also adding new features for the messaging, mail and Photos applications. You could even use your phone as a webcam for your Mac computer, among other things.

Almost all the beta versions of the version are al ending, so here is an approach to the date on which the full version of iOS 16 could be released. Remember a little the previous dates, from the beta announced for developers during the WWDC keynote in June and then launch the public beta on July 11. In any case, here is the beta version of iOS 16 and how you can get it publicly.

In previous years, the versions of the updates were made available to users just one day after the fall event for iPhone. Although in general it can be expected during the first week after said event.

As has been well commented, the iOS 16 version will maintain many more iPhone updates and changes than users imagine. Whether it’s from the lock screen with better customization, new notifications or even editing Messages or shared photo library, a lot is expected from the update.

The date for iOS 16 will be…

First of all, the iOS 16 Developer Beta remains available.

The public beta of iOS 16 also remains available.

The official release for the iOS 16 update is estimated to be expected from September 8 to 16.

In case you are not a user specialized in developing and you are not looking to find out about the news until September to want to have iOS 16, remember that you can have the public beta for free.

Update release

According to the company’s history, Apple usually releases the current versions of iOS within a week after the events of September. Although since 2020 during the pandemic, there were some changes since the launch of iOS 14 just one day after the event. Then, for iOS 15, the company returned to release it within a week of the event.

Previous iOS release dates:

For the iOS 15 update the release date was September 20, 2021. One week after the event on the 14th.

For the iOS 14 update, the release date was September 16, 2020. One day after the event, September 15.

iOS 13 had its launch on September 19, 2019 and the event on September 10.

iOS 12 had the respective launch on September 17, 2018 after the event on September 12.

iOS 11 was released on September 19, 2017 after the event on September 12.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, he expects Apple to hold the event on September 7, focused on the iPhone 14. Therefore, the launch of iOS 16 would be on September 8. Although the odds would be around a week after the iPhone 14 event, that is, between September 11 and 16.