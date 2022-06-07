iOS 16, the code confirms the arrival of the Always-On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro

It is possible that with iPhone 14 Pro and iOS 16 will also debut on the Apple platform the Always-on Display: the boys of 9to5Mac have found several references in the code of the first beta of the operating system, released yesterday to developers immediately after the conclusion of the opening keynote of WWDC 2022. The novelty had already been rumored in the past by generally reliable sources, such as Mark Gurman of Bloomberg (which, for context, had also guessed the complete restyling of the Lock Screen, the first point dealt with by Craig Federighi in the announcement phase).

Gurman had said the functionality probably will exclusive to the Pro models. It is difficult to confirm this detail, at least with the information that has emerged so far. The traces in the code are concentrated in the part dedicated to the management of the display backlight, which as you can imagine is a fundamental part of the AoD. It is interesting to note that the source excludes that these are simple references to the Apple Watch AoD, perhaps due to some particular interaction between the two device classes. Another very interesting detail is that for developers, through a special option, it is possible to enable the function even on devices that do not officially support it, in order to facilitate testing operations.