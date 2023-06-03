iOS 16 surpasses 80% adoption in Apple devices

The arrival of iOS 17 is fast approaching as Apple will announce the next major update to its mobile operating system on Monday during WWDC 2023. Just days before the event, the company shared new updated data showing that the adoption of iOS 16 reached 81% among all iPhone users.

As shown on the Apple developer website, 81% of all iOS devices are running iOS 16, which we recall was released to the public in September 2022. 13% of devices are running iOS 15, which still receives security patches, while only 6% of devices are running older versions. As for the iPad, 71% of all iPads are running iPadOS 16, while 20% are running iPadOS 15, and only 9% are running older versions of the operating system.

Apple also provides data broken down by devices released over the past four years. Thanks to them we find that iOS 16 is installed on 90% of iPhone 11 and later, and only 2% of these devices have not been updated to iOS 15 or iOS 16. iPadOS 16 is running on 76% of iPads released in the last four years, and only 6% of those models are running software older than iPadOS 15.