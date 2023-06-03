iOS 16 surpasses 80% adoption in Apple devices

The arrival of iOS 17 is fast approaching as Apple will announce the next major update to its mobile operating system on Monday during WWDC 2023. Just days before the event, the company shared new updated data showing that the adoption of iOS 16 reached 81% among all iPhone users.
As shown on the Apple developer website, 81% of all iOS devices are running iOS 16, which we recall was released to the public in September 2022. 13% of devices are running iOS 15, which still receives security patches, while only 6% of devices are running older versions. As for the iPad, 71% of all iPads are running iPadOS 16, while 20% are running iPadOS 15, and only 9% are running older versions of the operating system.
Apple also provides data broken down by devices released over the past four years. Thanks to them we find that iOS 16 is installed on 90% of iPhone 11 and later, and only 2% of these devices have not been updated to iOS 15 or iOS 16. iPadOS 16 is running on 76% of iPads released in the last four years, and only 6% of those models are running software older than iPadOS 15.
iOS 16 adoption rates are similar to what iOS 15 showed in May of last year, however, comparing the first few months after release iOS 16 adoption has been much fasterprobably because the update has brought significant changes to the lock screen of the iPhone, which has excited many users.
In this respect, iOS has always had a clear advantage over Android, which is much more fragmented as the operating system runs on a huge range of devices from different manufacturers. The latest version, Android 13, is installed on only 12% of all Android devices. Most devices are still running Android 11, released in 2020.
In the meantime, all attention is on Monday’s WWDC 2023, which among the novelties will also bring the new iOS 17. Although many rumors say that the next distribution will not bring revolutionary functions but will focus more on aspects such as security and reliability, there is also talk of a possible improvement to AirPlay.