iOS 16: See the battery percentage on your lock screen

- Advertisement -

The foray into the technological world of iOS 16 really means a lot for many practical purposes, such as control over battery percentage through widgets. Now through your lock screen you can easily view it. Well, at the moment, iPhones that have an integrated notch usually lack a lot of the percentage indicator of your battery. Usually located in the upper right corner of your screen. However, on many occasions it does not represent a real battery level that should be left.

For these situations, it is often the case that iPhones that do not have the notch included usually do have settings that help to activate or deactivate the percentage. Although the biggest problem is for those that do have a notch, since Apple does not include any configuration that allows this option to be activated. Although today the iOS update is still in beta, here is already a small tutorial on how to place the widget with the battery percentage.

Show battery percentage by adding a widget

Now with iOS 16, Apple provides tools that allow you to correctly display your battery percentage on the iPhone. The arrival of widgets by the company makes it clear that it serves as a solver of some details, complications and problems, as well as a facilitator.

Placing these widgets on the lock screen will help a lot, mentioning this time the Battery widget. You can place it in its square or rectangular shape, where you can see the battery level. Although really the rectangular form is the only one that shows the “percentage.

Here’s how to add the widgets directly to your lock screen, remembering that your iOS 16 device will be needed:

The first thing is to have your iPhone unlocked with Face ID or Touch ID, followed by a long press on the lock screen. This will take you to the gallery on that screen.

Proceed to slide to the bottom of the screen you want to place the widget with the battery level of your iPhone, then tap on Personalize or Customize .

. You will have to touch the frame that will appear, located just below your clock. Right there will have to be the widget selector.

Among the widgets suggested by the system, you will have to select Drums on said list.