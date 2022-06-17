iOS 16 now allows you to uninstall 29 native apps on iPhones

With the new iOS 16 version, Apple has made the iPhone interface even more customizable, since it is now possible to uninstall some additional native applications.

Apple recently unveiled a new version of its iOS 16 iPhone operating system at its annual developer conference WWDC 2022. ‘Android despite interesting additions, a feature was not directly mentioned during the conference.

Indeed, users have realized that it is now possible to uninstall more native applications on their iPhone. As a reminder, in 2016, Apple introduced the ability to remove stock apps with iOS 10, a feature that has long been available in earlier Android smartphones. However, only a few applications were affected.

You can uninstall native apps from your iPhone on iOS 16

While it was previously only possible to uninstall applications such as Maps or Calculator, iOS 16 adds three new applications to the list. In effect, it is now possible to uninstall the Health, Locate and Clock applicationswhich makes it pass the total of applications you can part with is 29.

As you’d expect, if you delete the Find My app, it won’t be able to locate your devices and accessories if you ever lose them. Removing the Clock app will no longer allow you to set alarms or have access to the world clock.

Luckily, if you decide to reinstall the apps, the procedure should be fairly straightforward. All you need to do is go to the Apple App Store and search for the apps you have uninstalled. Below is the full list of the 29 apps that can be removed in the first beta of iOS 16. Remember that this total may change in future updates.