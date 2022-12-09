iOS 16 is on 70% of compatible iPhones three months after release

With about 3 months on the road, iOS 16 is already running a total of almost 70% of devices compatible with Apple’s new mobile system🇧🇷 The estimate is from the Mixpanel analysis portal. Apple’s official data on the adoption of the interface has not yet been released.
The reception of the new system, released to the public on September 12, has been generally positive, even better than that of iOS 15, from 2021, at least in terms of the speed with which it was adopted.
According to Mixpanel, iOS 16 is installed on 68.9% of devices, with iOS 15 at 24.82%, while iPhones with older operating systems add up to around 7%. iOS 16 has also had several updates since its release in September, fixing bugs pointed out by users who were afraid to update.
Apple is expected to release iOS 16.2 this month, bringing several new features to iPhone users including Apple Music Sing, advanced data protection, new lock screen widgets, new options for always-on screen on iPhone 14 Pro and much more.