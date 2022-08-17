iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16 and watchOS 9, it’s time for new betas

Apple released the sixth beta of iOS 16, 16, 9 And tvOS 16 ai developers. They were later published also public (beta 4) for all four operating systems. The Californian company’s work is therefore proceeding at a fast pace in view of the market debut of the respective stable versions, expected by the end of the summer. The times seem to be respected for all OSs except for iPadOS which could take about a month: everything will depend on the development of the function Stage Manager.

So the version dedicated to developers arrives about a week after the release of beta 5, the same goes for the public beta 3 that was published on August 10. There are no differences between the two versions of the respective apps (developer beta 6 and public beta 4).