iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16 and watchOS 9, it’s time for new betas

Apple released the sixth beta of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9 And tvOS 16 ai developers. They were later published also public betas (beta 4) for all four operating systems. The Californian company’s work is therefore proceeding at a fast pace in view of the market debut of the respective stable versions, expected by the end of the summer. The times seem to be respected for all OSs except for iPadOS which could take about a month: everything will depend on the development of the function Stage Manager.

So the version dedicated to developers arrives about a week after the release of beta 5, the same goes for the public beta 3 that was published on August 10. There are no differences between the two versions of the respective apps (developer beta 6 and public beta 4).

  • iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 4 publishes: 20A5339d 20A5349b
  • tvOS 16 beta 4 publishes: 20J5355f 20J5366a
  • watchOS 9 beta 4 public: 20R5343e 20R5353a
To discover all the news of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 (and for completeness we also add macOS 13) we leave you to follow some useful links for further information. In SOURCE you will also find the link to the developer page

iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2: the keynote would take place on September 13, 2022

