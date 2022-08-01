iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura: Apple releases second public beta

has released the second beta for anyone interested. It contains the innovations from the fourth developer beta.

A little over two weeks after the release of the first public beta, Apple has released a second public test version of iOS 16, iPadOS-16-beta-hands-on-window-to-a-new-world/">iPadOS 16 and Ventura. In terms of changes compared to the previous version, these are congruent with the recently released fourth beta version for developers.

What’s new in iOS 16 Public Beta 2

As is well known, there are noticeable changes in the iOS 16 message app. Here the possibility is introduced to subsequently change iMessages or to call them back within a time window. In Beta 4 or the second public beta, Apple has now limited retrieval to up to two minutes after sending. Changes are possible up to 15 minutes, but a maximum of five times. Also new is a display for the recipient of what has been changed.

With the new beta, Apple is also introducing the scan for nude photos in iMessage. Optionally, the iPhone can use artificial intelligence to check whether incoming or outgoing messages contain nude photos. If so, it will be completely blurred when received and a warning message will be displayed. There is a request when sending. The feature is aimed primarily at parents who want to protect their children.

In addition, Apple releases Live Activities, which will only be introduced in a later version. At the moment they are only for developers to try out. Since there are no apps for this in the App Store yet, the function remains hidden from public testers in most cases. Apple has also worked on the design and added some new background images.

iPadOS and macOS Ventura

The changes to the Messages app from iOS 16 Beta 4 can also be found in the second public beta of macOS Ventura. Otherwise there are mainly bug fixes and small design changes to be found here. The same applies to iPadOS 16. The Stage Manager will be introduced on both systems with the new versions that are due to be released in the autumn. watchOS 9 is currently not part of the public betas. There may have been issues here that caused Apple to postpone the public trial.

Here’s the public beta

Anyone who has a device that is compatible with the respective software version can take part in Apple’s public beta program. Trying is recommended only on devices that are for testing purposes only. After all, something can still go wrong in the beta phase due to bugs. In the mildest case, this can be that system apps crash or usual third-party apps don’t work. But data loss cannot be ruled out either.