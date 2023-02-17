iOS 16 installed on 72% of iPhones: all official data (including iPadOS)

It had been a long time since Apple did not release official guidance on the adoption of iOS and iPadOS . Well, on the developer page (developer.apple.com/support/app-store/) data updated to February 14, 2023 relating to the distribution of the latest versions of iOS and iPad os on iPhone and iPad respectively are now reported. Each of these was then distinguished between all devices And all devices introduced in the last four years.

iOS 16 is installed on 72% of all iPhones a percentage that grows significantly if only the most recent smartphones are taken into consideration, i.e. those introduced in the last four years ( 81% ). In general, one in five iPhones still has iOS 15 installed (15% for the latest ones), 8% older versions (iOS 14 and below, down to 4% for iPhones from the last four years) .

As for iPadOS 16, we observe an adoption of the latest version released (late) at the end of October equal to 53% on the latest iPads and 50% on all Apple tablets currently in use. iPadOS 15 instead fluctuates between 37% overall and 39% of iPads in the last four years, while previous versions (iPadOS 14 and below) are at 13% (total value) and 8% (last four years).

We recall in the margin that a few hours ago Apple released the first developer betas of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, as well as watchOS 9.4, tvOS 16.4 and macOS Ventura 13.3.