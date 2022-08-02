iOS 16: In the future, Apple Pay will no longer only work in Safari

- Advertisement -

Previously, it was only possible to pay on websites with Pay in the browser on iPhone and iPad. Now Apple empowers Chrome, Edge, and Firefox to do the same.

If you use a browser other than Safari on your iPhone, you will probably finally be able to pay with Apple Pay on websites with iOS 16 in the fall. Apple has quietly flipped the switch on this in the beta versions of the next major operating system release. In iOS 15, payment via Apple Pay in the browser has so far only worked in Apple’s own Safari browser. It is suspected that Apple is reacting to antitrust investigations into its own WebKit browser engine.

The fact that Apple did not support Apple Pay in alternative web browsers on the iPhone and iPad offered antitrust lawyers a target for attack. Unlike on the Mac, Google, Mozilla and Microsoft are not allowed to use their own browser engines on mobile devices. Instead, they have to rely on WebKit just like Apple Safari. However, from the point of view of many, the Apple Pay block lacks a comprehensible logic. Response to the DMA? But that seems to be over now. iOS developer Steve Moser was one of the first to popularize the Apple Pay feature in Edge and Chrome. According to the IT magazine The Verge, there were sightings before iOS 16 Beta 4, as can be read on Reddit. Apple has not yet commented on this. With the introduction of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Union, Apple would probably have to implement the change in spring 2023 anyway. Spiders in Augmented Reality to fight arachnophobia On the Mac, on the other hand, nothing changes. A change here would also depend on the other browser manufacturers adapting their apps first – provided that Apple brings about the necessary opening.

