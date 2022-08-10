iOS 16 has a new option that will help you save storage space

The latest beta of iOS 16 came with some interesting new features that give us a preview of what we can enjoy on our devices.

And one of them aims to help us manage all the screenshots we have on our mobile so they don’t become a headache.

iOS 16 helps you delete screenshots automatically

In addition to the photos we take with the mobile camera, the gallery is usually full of screenshots. Those that we take to save some data, to share with a friend on WhatsApp, to send by email, etc. However, we forget to delete them and they remain unnecessarily occupying .

To solve this problem, iOS 16 offers you an interesting solution. The dynamics to take the screenshot is the same, but when saving it on our device, from the editing page, we will find a new .

In addition to choosing to delete the screenshot, save it to Files, Photos or any note, we will find the option “Copy and delete”. When we choose this option, the screenshot is copied to the clipboard so that the user can paste it into any note or app, but the original copy is deleted.

In this way, you will fulfill the objective of sharing it with a contact or saving it in a note, but without having to deal with the screenshot in the gallery later. So it will save you having to delete all the screenshots accumulated on the mobile.

And this is not the only novelty that was found in the iOS 16 beta, since it has also added the possibility of activating the battery percentage on the mobile, and that this data appears in the battery icon that we find at the top. .