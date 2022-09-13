iOS 16: Google Announces New Chrome and Gmail Widgets for iPhone Lock Screen

released this Monday (12) new widgets for its applications that will be displayed on the iOS 16 Lock Screen. The next update of the rival operating system will allow these visual elements to be shown without the user having to unlock the phone, and the search giant is already preparing several novelties.

The apps that will receive special widgets for the iOS 16 Lock Screen are , Drive, , Maps, News and Google’s own search engine. Each of the elements will have a unique behavior, allowing users to perform tasks much more quickly.

Google search

Big tech’s core engine will allow the user to configure different shortcuts to perform internet searches. “You can even configure the Search widget to start searching with your voice or camera to translate, get help with homework, or buy what you see,” explains Google.

Google Chrome

The browser widget also allows for faster text or voice searches and provides a shortcut to search incognito. There’s also a button that takes the user straight to the famous “dinosaur game” — something that came to Android in 2021.





(Image: Google)

Google Drive

- Advertisement - This element will add recommendations of folders and personal files marked “Starred” for quick access via the Lock Screen. Furthermore, it will be possible to continue editing documents with a simple touch.





(Image: Google)

Gmail

Gmail will have different widgets that will show you the amount of unread emails and which inbox each new message is in. As always, just tap on the element and the user will be taken to the app.

(Image: Google)

Google Maps

Practical and intuitive controls are essential when a driver uses his cell phone for GPS navigation. It is with this knowledge that Google has added buttons that automatically show suggestions for nearby stores, restaurants and other places.

Google News

Google News will show the title of the main headlines throughout the day and most relevant to the user directly on the Lock Screen. Just tap to read the content. It is worth remembering that it is necessary to have the application installed on the iPhone to obtain the widget.





(Image: Google)

iOS 16 had its Release Candidate version released last Thursday (08), and its stable version should be released to all users this Monday (12). Other features coming to the operating system include checking for counterfeit headphones, health features and a new high security mode.

