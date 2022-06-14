iOS 16 failed to convince Android users to switch to an iPhone

iOS 16 was more of an evolution than a revolution for iPhone users, and likely failed to convince the Android competition to switch platforms at all.

Apple recently unveiled a new version of its iPhone operating system iOS 16 at its annual developer conference WWDC 2022. Although Apple has added many features to its smartphones, such as the the ability to edit or delete chats on Messages or the quick removal of duplicate photos cluttering the gallery, the update doesn’t seem to have impressed users on Android.

Indeed, our colleagues from Android Central interviewed their readers after the Apple conference. When asked whether or not iOS 16 will make them switch platforms to an iPhone, Android users overwhelmingly announced that the update won’t have them. not convinced to change smartphone.

iOS 16 disappoints users on Android

Based on 13,893 community votes, nearly 63% said they would stay on Android. However, nearly 24% of users said they were curious about what’s new with iOS 16, while 13% of voters already owned an iPhone.

The features of IOS 16 therefore failed to convince Android smartphone users. Many of them laughed at the novelties presented by Apple, accusing him of having copied the features already present on Android for several years. Indeed, Apple has for example introduced on iOS 16 the possibility of personalizing its lock screen, a feature already present in Android for a very long time. Apple has also finally introduced Nintendo Switch Joy-Con compatibility to iPhones.

However, all the new features of iOS 16 are not just simple copies of what Android already does very well. Apple has notably announced that security patches will now be automatically installed on iPhones, which should greatly improve their security compared to their competitors. Anyway, it seems for now that Android users have little to envy to Apple users on this new iOS 16 version. We hope Apple will get back on the road to innovation next year for iOS 17.

Source : Android Central