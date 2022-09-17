iOS 16: Deleted iMessages initially remain

In future, you will first have to confirm the deletion of messages, threads or photos in the iMessage app. That may or may not make sense.

In iOS 16, Apple has made various adjustments to its Messages app. It is now possible for the first time to edit messages that have already been sent for a short period of time and even to undo the sending. However, there is also an internal change: Locally are no longer immediately removed from the device, which users may not even notice.

- Advertisement -

A recycle bin for iMessages

In the past, it could happen that you accidentally deleted individual iMessages, photos or even entire conversations – the app didn’t have an undo function for this until now. With iOS 16, this is now coming to an end: the news app has a recycle bin, as is already known from the photos app. Apple warns the first time a message is (locally) deleted – which in turn is done via the context menu – that it will no longer be immediately removed from the device in the future: A brief pop-up appears. However, it is easy to overlook.

The recycle bin works – as in photos – according to the “delete later” principle. Deleted content can be retrieved for 30 days if you do not remove it manually – i.e. twice. Before that, they there. The recycle bin itself is not that easy to find: it can be accessed via the edit context menu in the message overview, in which all threads are listed.

Double erasing is better

The recycle bin is forcibly activated for the user when switching to iOS 16. There is currently no option to disable it in the system settings under iMessage. So if you want to completely remove iMessage content locally, you always have to delete it twice. However, Apple does not follow the 30-day rule for entire deleted conversations. Instead, it could take up to 40 days, the company warns. At least there is a countdown that you can see in the trash.

- Advertisement -

Rather annoying for data protection reasons: The recycle bin folder, which Apple designates as “Recently deleted”, is completely open as long as the device is unlocked. While the folder of the same name in the Photos app in iOS 16 can only be reached using authentication (Face ID, Touch ID or PIN), iMessages does not have such a feature. Apple urgently needs to change that. This feature is not to be confused with the new “unsend” feature, which gives you two minutes to undo sending to someone else. However, there are restrictions here too: This only works if the remote station itself has iOS 16 (or iPadOS 16 and macOS 13, which will not be released until October).