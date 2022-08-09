iOS 16 beta 5 available, with it also iPadOS, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS

The beta 5 of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, MacOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16: the release – intended for developers – takes place about two weeks after the release of beta 4. In this round, the operating system dedicated to smartwatches also receives an update: to find its latest update, you have to go back to the beginning of July with the beta 3.
The build is the 20A5339d, the news concerns the lock screen and several new options for the background. Added to these are the classic performance improvements and bug fixes present in the previous version. To underline a (welcome?) Return: the battery percentage directly on the home page. The function can be activated or deactivated as desired by the user, and the number will appear inside the battery icon. Do you like or do you prefer the minimal design that Apple has accustomed us to in recent years?
With iOS 16 beta 5, iPadOS 16 beta 5 was also released: however, we know that the OS for Apple’s tablet will be released one month late. The Californian company prefers to postpone the release for a few weeks in order to provide users with a stable and properly functioning version.
The fifth beta of macOS ventura is available to all developers enrolled in Apple’s program. The build is the 22A5321d and focuses mainly on continuity functions, i.e. those that allow the user to start an activity on one device and complete it on another without interruption.
The reference build for the operating system dedicated to the Apple smartwatch is the 20R5343e. There are no big news, if not the resolution of some problems and bugs present in the previous version.
tvOS 16 beta 5 reaches the build 20J5355f. You need to download the test version of tvOS 16 via Xcode. Within the beta there are compatibility with Nintendo Switch controllers, support for HDR10 + and other news concerning, among others, Apple Fitness +.