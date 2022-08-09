iOS 16 beta 5 available, with it also iPadOS, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS

The beta 5 of iOS 16, 16, 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16: the release – intended for developers – takes place about two weeks after the release of beta 4. In this round, the operating system dedicated to smartwatches also receives an update: to find its latest update, you have to go back to the beginning of July with the beta 3.

IOS 16 AND IPAD OS 16 BETA 5

The build is the 20A5339d, the news concerns the lock screen and several new options for the background. Added to these are the classic performance improvements and bug fixes present in the previous version. To underline a (welcome?) Return: the battery percentage directly on the home page. The function can be activated or deactivated as desired by the user, and the number will appear inside the battery icon. Do you like or do you prefer the minimal design that Apple has accustomed us to in recent years? With iOS 16 beta 5, iPadOS 16 beta 5 was also released: however, we know that the OS for Apple’s tablet will be released one month late. The Californian company prefers to postpone the release for a few weeks in order to provide users with a stable and properly functioning version.

MACOS 13 BETA 5

The fifth beta of macOS is to all developers enrolled in Apple’s program. The build is the 22A5321d and focuses mainly on continuity functions, i.e. those that allow the user to start an activity on one device and complete it on another without interruption. Apple launches a new version for AirTags More information is available in SOURCE.

WATCHOS 9 BETA 5 AND TVOS 16 BETA 5