iOS 16 arrives today: These are the 10 main novelties

Apple has everything ready to release iOS 16 in a few hours. iOS 16 brings new customization features, thus improving the experience for users.

The new version has been in beta for a few months, so the most daring users have had the opportunity to try the version, but if it has not been your case, here we bring you the 10 main features of iOS 16.

Top 10 new features in iOS 16

(1) Lock screen: iOS 16 brings new ways to customize your lock screen. You can display your favorite photos, customize fonts and display a set of widgets: weather, battery level, upcoming calendar event, alarms, time zones, Activity ring progress and much more.

In addition, it is possible to show the lock screen wallpaper with a depth effect so that part of the image covers the time, although it is important to select the photos well to achieve this effect.

And notifications appear at the bottom of the screen, so they’re out of the way. You can also change your Lock Screen throughout the day, just touch and hold it, then swipe

(2) Easily set a Concentration mode: Simplified settings for Focus modes allow you to select the apps and people you want to receive notifications from, allowing or muting them.

You can associate each lock screen with a Focus mode so that it automatically activates when you select that screen.

(3) iCloud Shared Photo Library: It will arrive at the end of this year. You can share a photo library with your family. Everyone has the same permissions to add, edit, and delete photos in the shared library. Favorites, captions, and keywords are also synced, so if one person organizes the collection, everyone benefits.

(4) Mail: Smart Search improves results by correcting typos and using synonyms for search terms. In addition, you will receive a notification if you forget to include an important part of your message, such as an attachment or a recipient, and you can undo a sending for a while.

(5) Home: The Home app has been rebuilt from the ground up to be more convenient to use, with a new redesigned Home tab. New categories for HVAC, Lights, Security and more give you one-touch access to accessories. And a multi-camera view brings all the cameras in your home to the fore.

(6) Dictation: The dictation functionality has been improved, as it now allows you to combine voice dictation with writing. While you dictate, the keyboard remains on the screen, so you can use it whenever you want. For example, it is possible to select a word you want to change with your finger and dictate the new word.

(7)Apple Maps: Apple Maps gets some cool improvements, like multi-stop routes (up to 15 stops) on your drive.

(8) LiveText: the functionality that allows recognizing text in images, now extends to video. In addition, translation functionalities, currency conversion, etc. have been integrated.

(9) Messages Note: iOS 16 now lets you edit messages you’ve sent, retrieve messages you sent in error, or flag messages you want to address later. Additionally, iOS 16 makes it easier to discover apps that support SharePlay from within FaceTime, and also allows you to use SharePlay while chatting with another person in the Messages app.

(10)Fitness app: The Fitness app is now available to all iPhone users who want to track and meet their fitness goals, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch.



