iOS 16 arrives: these are its main novelties

Apple updates its operating system for smartphones this Monday, so that all iPhone 8 and later -up to the recently introduced iPhone 14- will be able to install iOS 16, considered an especially important update of the environment, as has been inferred by the betas.

Especially important will be the new additions in terms of personalization of communications and reinforcement of privacy. Some of the most noticeable changes will be on the lock screen, the Messages app, and the Wallet, but there’s more to come.

-Edit already sent messages: It is one of the three functions most requested by users, as explained at the last WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) Craig Federighi, Apple’s vice president of software engineering. It will allow corrections to be made to messages that have already been sent, with the inclusion of a small “Edited” indicator that will inform the rest of the participants in the communication. In this same section you can undo the sending of a recently sent message, something that will possibly avoid misunderstandings and conflicts.

-New lock screen: This is the most substantial modification to the possibilities of the iPhone’s lock screen, especially in terminals equipped with the FaceID biometric recognition system. In addition to being able to change the background color and the font (different photos can even appear in the carousel as a screen saver), the ability to incorporate widgets that will appear on said lock screen is expanded, from activity rings to the calendar, so that in a way the lock screen of the iPhone will resemble an Apple Watch with its complications.

-Screen “always on” (always on): This is a feature that almost all Android smartphones have offered for a long time and allows information such as the time and date to appear on the screen (or even notifications from an app) even if it remains turned off. In iOS 16 this function is called Live Activities and allows developers to incorporate into their applications the possibility of displaying information in small windows, from the progress of a workout to the time it takes for a car requested through Uber to arrive.

-Relocation of notifications: In order to improve handling of the iPhone with one hand, notifications are moved to the bottom of the screen when it is locked In relation to notifications, the aforementioned Live Activities allows recurring notifications from the same application to be gathered and are displayed in real time on the screen without becoming a series of annoying interruptions.

-Wallet and postponed step (Apple Pay Later): The ability to incorporate different official cards and documents into the iOS Wallet is expanded, reinforcing security and privacy (for example, not showing the date of birth but simply indicating that the user is of legal age). With regard to Apple Pay Later, it is a service that distributes the amount corresponding to purchases made through the Apple payment platform in four installments to be paid distributed over six weeks without interest or additional commissions.

-Smart image editing and cropping: Evolving on the changes that iOS 15 already introduced, we reach a higher level in terms of the possibilities of cutting an object or a subject from one image and transferring it to another. To do this, simply touch on said object or subject, which will be intelligently cropped, and can be dragged to another app, such as Messages, where it can be used to send yourself or to incorporate it into another image.

-SharePlay in Messages: It expands the connection capabilities that had already been seen in FaceTime allowing content sharing, such as music or television programs.

-Security check: It hides the information about the user’s location allowing to check which other users have access to it to facilitate the revocation of said permissions. From Apple they communicate that it is a function specifically aimed at avoiding problems derived from toxic relationships and abuse