iOS 16, Apple’s Fitness app will have specific rewards for Fitness +: already in beta 3

The picture of Apple’s Fitness app management dynamics begins to take shape once the stable version of iOS 16 she will be ready. The next generation operating system was made official at the last WWDC, when Apple illustrated many of its features. Many, in fact, not all. One of what could be defined as minor within the confines of a revamped operating system it concerns the rewards that the Fitness app assigns to the user.
Currently you receive badges or prizes when, for example, you close the Movement ring for a week or achieve 100 goals, without differences between those who reach them with Fitness + workouts or with activities external to those proposed by the subscription service launched last year. The third beta of iOS 16 that Apple launched yesterday includes gods new rewards for subscribers to the service.
The new awards are immediately recognizable from the different shape of badges, not hexagonal like those already existing but in the shape of a cross. It is not clear how many there are, but the colleagues of macrumors.com they were able to verify that there are some dedicated to those who complete a considerable number of exercises and others to those who stand out within the different training categories. Also it seems that the new awards dedicated to Apple Fitness + are coming also awarded for past results, therefore not only for those reached after the update to iOS 16, beta or stable.
In addition to the new ones for Fitness +, Apple has enriched the awards so to speak standard with badges for those who run to considerable distances, from 5 km onwards. With iOS 16 the Fitness app will monitor and eventually assign the respective prizes even to those who don’t own an Apple Watch.