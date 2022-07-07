iOS 16, Apple’s Fitness app will have specific rewards for Fitness +: already in beta 3

The picture of Apple’s Fitness app management dynamics begins to take shape once the stable version of iOS 16 she will be ready. The next generation operating system was made official at the last WWDC, when Apple illustrated many of its features. Many, in fact, not all. One of what could be defined as minor within the confines of a revamped operating system it concerns the rewards that the Fitness app assigns to the user.

Currently you receive badges or prizes when, for example, you close the Movement ring for a week or achieve 100 goals, without differences between those who reach them with Fitness + workouts or with activities external to those proposed by the subscription service launched last year. The third beta of iOS 16 that Apple launched yesterday includes gods new rewards for subscribers to the service.

