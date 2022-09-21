iOS 16, Apple warns: keyboard haptic feedback affects battery

If you have noticed a greater consumption of the of your iPhone with iOS 16, one of the causes could also be attributable to the keyboard haptic that has introduced with this new version of its operating system. This functionality in fact, according to what reported official support document, could go to “negatively affect” on battery life.

In the support document, Apple has only limited itself to warning the user about this possibility without offering further details. Consequently, the amount of energy used by this function is not quantifiable. Obviously, any software function present on an iPhone energy consumption but the fact that Apple, in this case, has even mentioned it would suggest that it is not exactly a negligible figure.