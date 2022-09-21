iOS 16, Apple warns: keyboard haptic feedback affects battery

If you have noticed a greater consumption of the battery of your iPhone with iOS 16, one of the causes could also be attributable to the keyboard haptic feedback that apple has introduced with this new version of its operating system. This functionality in fact, according to what reported official support document, could go to “negatively affect” on battery life.
In the support document, Apple has only limited itself to warning the user about this possibility without offering further details. Consequently, the amount of energy used by this function is not quantifiable. Obviously, any software function present on an iPhone affects energy consumption but the fact that Apple, in this case, has even mentioned it would suggest that it is not exactly a negligible figure.
The tactile feedback for the keyboard, remember, allows the iPhone to vibrate gently each time a single key is pressed while typing, giving the user physical confirmation that the key was actually pressed. This feature can be very useful when the iPhone is used in silent mode which excludes sound feedback.
By default, haptic feedback is disabled but can be activated in the system settings in the “Sounds and haptic feedback” menu. The feature is available on iPhone 8 and later with iOS 16 or later. Since this feature remains active even when low power mode is used, the only choice for those concerned about the potential impact on battery life is to keep feedback off.